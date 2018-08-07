Rome

Must boost anti-exploitation measures - Conte

Govt's compass set towards guaranteeing dignity - premier

(see related) Rome, August 7 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said Tuesday that his government is determined to boost measures to stop the exploitation of migrant workers after 16 farm labourers died in two separate road accidents in Puglia in recent days. "The compass of this government is set towards guaranteeing dignity of life and dignity of work - including in the approach that we have towards immigration," Conte said on Facebook. "As for the gang-master system, we must reinforce the system of controls and prevention and introduce measures to support quality farm work".

