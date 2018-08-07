Italy not racist, paralysed by fear - CEI's Bassetti

Rome
07/08/2018
Rome, August 7 - Cardinal Gualtiero Bassetti, the president of Italian bishops conference CEI, said Tuesday that he did not think Italy was becoming racist, after a series of recent xenophobic attacks, but added that many people are gripped by fear. "I've spent my whole life as a priest and Italian people are not racist at the core," Bassetti said. "The Italian people, our people, are terribly afraid, because of what they see and because they don't feel protected. "So fear is terrible, because fear leads to paralysis. "Fear leads you to defend yourself from others rather than receiving others".
Le altre notizie
di Fausto Cicciò
Risparmi record a 24,2 miliardi
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
i più letti di oggi
Un bagnante lancia l’allarme e dal mare riemergono ossa
di Antonella Rubino
Tutte le baracche via entro il 31 dicembre
di Lucio D'Amico
Il giallo delle ossa trovate in mare
di Antonella Rubino
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online