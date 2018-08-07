Fico blasts 'unacceptable slavery' over migrant deaths

Rome
07/08/2018
Rome, August 7 - Lower House Speaker Roberto Fico on Tuesday blasted the conditions of slavery that migrant farm workers are often effectively working in after 16 foreign labourers died in two separate road accidents in the southern region of Puglia in recent days. "The tragedies in Puglia remind us how the life of day labourers is too often linked to unacceptable life and work conditions," Fico said on Facebook. "This plague has a name - the gang-master system. And it should be fought vigorously with serious interventions, both against mafia interests and to prevent workers being put in conditions of slavery. "In the last parliamentary term a law that is an important starting point was approved, with no votes against".
Le altre notizie
di Fausto Cicciò
Risparmi record a 24,2 miliardi
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
i più letti di oggi
Un bagnante lancia l’allarme e dal mare riemergono ossa
di Antonella Rubino
Tutte le baracche via entro il 31 dicembre
di Lucio D'Amico
Il giallo delle ossa trovate in mare
di Antonella Rubino
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online