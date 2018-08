Couple killed in Courmayeur landslide

Aosta, August 7 - A married couple are dead after a landslide hit their car in the area of the Italian Alpine town of Courmayeur on Monday, sources said Tuesday. The body of the as-yet-unnamed woman was pulled on Tuesday. She was the wife of Vincenzo Mattioli, a 71-year-old Milan native. Around 200 people were evacuated from the area overnight with a helicopter and shuttle buses.