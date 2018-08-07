Lucky Bologna inferno wasn't worse - Conte

Bologna, August 7 - Premier Giuseppe Conte on Tuesday visited people who are recovering after a lorry carrying liquid petroleum gas (LPG) hit a truck on the A14 highway in Bologna's Borgo Panigale district, causing one fatality and injuring 55 people, including 14 badly. He said it was lucky the consequences of the crash, which caused a huge fire, several explosions and part of a bridge on the A14 to collapse, were not even worse. "With respect to the dynamics of what happened and what could have been the consequences, we can consider ourselves fortunate," Conte said. "It was a terrible accident, but the injured are all healing. "I want to thank the rescue system, which was fantastic. "My presence here is a way to support the people and relatives who have suffered consequences". Transport Minister Danilo Toninelli said Tuesday that the A14 highway in the Bologna's district of Borgo Panigale has partially reopened and vowed to get to the bottom of the crash. "This is the first response after the tragedy, which is important even it is partial, to make traffic more fluid," the minister said via Twitter. "Now the whole truth about this very serious accident".