Bologna A14 reopened after deadly blaze - Toninelli

Roma
07/08/2018
Roma, August 7 - Transport Minister Danilo Toninelli said Tuesday that the A14 highway in the Bologna's district of Borgo Panigale has partially reopened after Monday's fatal road accident involving a truck carrying LPG. Toninelli also vowed to get to the bottom of the crash, in which one person was killed and 55 injured, including 14 who were badly hurt. "This is the first response after the tragedy, which is important even it is partial, to make traffic more fluid," the minister said via Twitter. "Now the whole truth about this very serious accident".
