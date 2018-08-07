Migrants apprehended south of Sardinia

Boat seized

Migrants apprehended south of Sardinia

(ANSAmed) - CAGLIARI, AUGUST 7 - Cagliari finance police apprehended a group of 12 migrants some 12 miles off the island of Toro, south-west of Sardinia, as they were trying to reach the island. A tax police helicopter yesterday afternoon sighted the boat on which the migrants were travelling. Coast guards reached the vessel and transferred the migrants aboard, seizing their boat. The migrants, all men of Algerian nationality, were identified and taken to the hosting center of Monastir, near Cagliari.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Un bagnante lancia l’allarme e dal mare riemergono ossa

Un bagnante lancia l’allarme e dal mare riemergono ossa

di Antonella Rubino

De Luca-Accorinti, scontro totale

De Luca-Accorinti,
scontro totale

Taormina, nella stanza segreta con murales proibiti

Taormina, nella stanza segreta con murales proibiti

Tutte le baracche via entro il 31 dicembre

Tutte le baracche via entro il 31 dicembre

di Lucio D'Amico

Il giallo delle ossa trovate in mare

Il giallo delle ossa trovate in mare

di Antonella Rubino

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33