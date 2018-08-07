Migrants apprehended south of Sardinia

07/08/2018
(ANSAmed) - CAGLIARI, AUGUST 7 - Cagliari finance police apprehended a group of 12 migrants some 12 miles off the island of Toro, south-west of Sardinia, as they were trying to reach the island. A tax police helicopter yesterday afternoon sighted the boat on which the migrants were travelling. Coast guards reached the vessel and transferred the migrants aboard, seizing their boat. The migrants, all men of Algerian nationality, were identified and taken to the hosting center of Monastir, near Cagliari.
