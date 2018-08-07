Turin

Husband of slain Cuneo woman arrested on murder charges

Investigators initially suspected robbery

Husband of slain Cuneo woman arrested on murder charges

Turin, August 7 - Carabinieri police in Cuneo on Tuesday arrested Arturo Moramarco who is suspected of killing his wife Roberta Personi on June 26. Prosecutors in Asti issued the arrest warrant based on very serious evidence, investigative sources said. The victim, who was from Govone near Cuneo like her husband, was found dead at home in the morning of June 26 and investigators initially suspected that she had been the victim of a robbery gone wrong.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Un bagnante lancia l’allarme e dal mare riemergono ossa

Un bagnante lancia l’allarme e dal mare riemergono ossa

di Antonella Rubino

De Luca-Accorinti, scontro totale

De Luca-Accorinti,
scontro totale

Taormina, nella stanza segreta con murales proibiti

Taormina, nella stanza segreta con murales proibiti

Tutte le baracche via entro il 31 dicembre

Tutte le baracche via entro il 31 dicembre

di Lucio D'Amico

Il giallo delle ossa trovate in mare

Il giallo delle ossa trovate in mare

di Antonella Rubino

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33