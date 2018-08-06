ILVA plan still unsatisfactory - Di Maio

Rome, August 6 - Labour and Industry Minister and Deputy Premier Luigi di Maio said that he was still not satisfied with Arcelor Mittal's plan to take over ILVA and its troubled Taranto steel plant after a meeting on Monday. ArcelorMittal got the OK for a takeover of ILVA, which is in the hands of government-appointed administrators after being at the centre of environmental scandal linked to high cancer rates in the Taranto area, under the previous centre-left government. But Di Maio had called on Arcelor Mittal to give more guarantees for the environment and jobs. "It is clear that this jobs plan cannot satisfy our demands," said Di Maio, the leader of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), adding that Arcelor Mittal had not made "steps forward". "AM must show signs a life and tell us if it will move from the figures agreed with former (industry) minister (Carlo) Calenda and then perhaps we can start talking again". He said new talks could take place this week if the plan is improved. But he also said that he would seek the opinion of the State advocate's office on annulling the competition via which Arcelor Mittal landed ILVA. Italian metalworkers union FIOM on Monday called on the government to clarify its position on ILVA. "It is unthinkable that at the end of the negotiations there can be even one redundancy," said FIOM chief Francesca Re David. "The government should go beyond saying that Mittal's employment plan is not sufficient and clarify its point of view on jobs and the rights (of workers)," Re David said.