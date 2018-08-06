Soccer: Maldini takes up Milan development role

Milan, August 6 - Paolo Maldini said Monday that he was confident AC Milan are going places after being offered the role as the strategic development director of the club's sporting area by its new management. The club legend and former Italy great has not worked in football since hanging up his boots in 2009. "Now the situation is different," he said regarding offers made by Milan's former owners. "(New general manager) called me and presented the project (for the club) and the owners did too. "And I believe in this project. "The owners can decide and that was true in the past too, when it was not obligatory to have me involved. "No I am and I'm happy". He said his job will involve working with the Serie A squad, the youth sector, transfer market dealings and relations with coach Gennaro Gattuso. "I'll do everything that Leonardo does. We'll be in symbiosis on everything," he said. "We'll share the sporting area. "We are different, we are friends and we'll be complementary to each other".