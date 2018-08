At least 20 injured in Bologna blaze

Bologna, August 6 - At least 20 people were injured in a huge fire that broke out following a road accident in Bologna's Borgo Panigale district on Monday, sources said. Some of the injured people were hit by flying debris as the fire also caused several explosions. Around 10 cars are thought to have exploded. The windows of some houses in the area smashed too. The intensity of the heat is making it difficult for firefighters to put out the blaze, the sources said.