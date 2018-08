MotoGP: Dovizioso heads Ducati one-two at Brno

Rome, August 6 - Andrea Dovizioso won the Czech MotoGP grand prix at Brno on Sunday ahead of his Ducati teammate Jorge Lorenzo to complete a one-two for the Italian team. Championship leader Marc Marquez was third while Italy's nine-time world champion Valentino Rossi was fourth. Rossi remains second in the riders' standings although he is now 49 points behind Marquez with nine races to go.