Couple found dead, murder-suicide suspected

Busto Arsizio, August 6 - The case of a couple found dead at their home in Busto Arsizio, near the northern city of Varese, is a suspected murder suicide. The man Giovanni Gallone, 72, was found by the couple's 35-year-daughter hanging in the living room while the woman, Maria Dolores Della Bella, 68, was in bed with signs of strangulation on the throat. Della Bella is said to have been seriously ill for some time.