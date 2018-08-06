Probe into Russian troll 'attack on president's freedom'

Rome, August 6 - Rome prosecutors have opened a probe into an alleged attack on the 'freedom of the president of the republic' in relation to a suspected assault by Russian trolls on President Sergio Matterella via social media earlier this year, sources said Monday. The investigation is also looking at charges of alleged offense of the honour and prestige of the head of State. It is suspected that Russian trolls may have been involved in a wave of social-media attacks on Matteralla on the night between May 27 and 28 after the head of State rejected the nomination of Paolo Savona as economy minister. At the time it looked like president's move could block the formation of a government made up of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and the League. In the end, the executive was formed, with euroskeptic economist Savona becoming European Affairs Minister and Giovanni Tria getting the job of Economy Minister. It is suspected that there were links between Russian trolls and around 400 suspect profiles that called for Mattarella's impeachment.