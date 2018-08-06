ILVA job losses unthinkable - FIOM

Rome

Rome, August 6 - Italian metalworkers union FIOM on Monday called on the government to clarify its position on ILVA and its troubled Taranto steel plant. "It is unthinkable that at the end of the negotiations there can be even one redundancy," said FIOM chief Francesca Re David. ArcelorMittal got the OK for a takeover of ILVA, which is in the hands of government-appointed administrators after being at the centre of environmental scandal linked to high cancer rates in the Taranto area, under the previous centre-left government. But Labour and Industry Minister Luigi di Maio recently said that a revised plan by ArcelorMittal to take over the company was still not good enough in terms of guarantees for the environment and jobs. "The government should go beyond saying that Mittal's employment plan is not sufficient and clarify its point of view on jobs and the rights (of workers)," Re David said.

