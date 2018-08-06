Rome

Woman murdered in Rome, killer turns self in

42-year-old partner confesses to latest 'femicide'

Woman murdered in Rome, killer turns self in

Rome, August 6 - A 42-year-old man turned himself in to Carabinieri police in the city of Latina on Monday and admitted to killing a 57-year-old woman in Rome, sources said. The woman was found dead with head injuries in an apartment in Rome's Appia district, the sources said. The arrested man, the woman's partner, confessed that he had killed her with a utensil after a row in the apartment they lived in together. Italy has been hit by a spate of 'femicides' in which women are murdered, frequently by their partners or ex partners.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

«La mafia di oggi è una montagna di merda»

«La mafia di oggi è una montagna di merda»

di Lucio D'Amico

Un bagnante lancia l’allarme e dal mare riemergono ossa

Un bagnante lancia l’allarme e dal mare riemergono ossa

di Antonella Rubino

Sesso nel parco: gli amanti focosi filmati diventano "star"

Sesso nel parco: gli amanti focosi filmati diventano "star"

Zes. è partita la sfida di Messina

Zes, è partita la sfida di Messina

di Domenico Bertè

Boss vuole portare Madonna, Cc bloccano processione

Presunto boss vuole portare Madonna, Cc bloccano processione

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33