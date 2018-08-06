Woman murdered in Rome, killer turns self in

Rome
06/08/2018
Rome, August 6 - A 42-year-old man turned himself in to Carabinieri police in the city of Latina on Monday and admitted to killing a 57-year-old woman in Rome, sources said. The woman was found dead with head injuries in an apartment in Rome's Appia district, the sources said. The arrested man, the woman's partner, confessed that he had killed her with a utensil after a row in the apartment they lived in together. Italy has been hit by a spate of 'femicides' in which women are murdered, frequently by their partners or ex partners.
