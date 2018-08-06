Rome

Italian lakes badly hit by trash - report

Rome, August 6 - The shores of Italy's lakes are badly hit by trash, according to a report released on Monday by Legambiente. The Italian environmental association said that it found 2,283 items of trash in a census of 20 sandy areas of Lakes Iseo, Maggiore, Como, Garda and Trasimeno - an average of 2.5 items per square metre. It said plastic was the most-frequently found type of litter, accounting for 75.5% of the items found. This was followed by glass-ceramics (10.3%), metal (4.7%) and paper-carboard (4.1%).

