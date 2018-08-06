Italian lakes badly hit by trash - report

Rome
06/08/2018
Rome, August 6 - The shores of Italy's lakes are badly hit by trash, according to a report released on Monday by Legambiente. The Italian environmental association said that it found 2,283 items of trash in a census of 20 sandy areas of Lakes Iseo, Maggiore, Como, Garda and Trasimeno - an average of 2.5 items per square metre. It said plastic was the most-frequently found type of litter, accounting for 75.5% of the items found. This was followed by glass-ceramics (10.3%), metal (4.7%) and paper-carboard (4.1%).
Le altre notizie
di Fausto Cicciò
Risparmi record a 24,2 miliardi
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
i più letti di oggi
«La mafia di oggi è una montagna di merda»
di Lucio D'Amico
Un bagnante lancia l’allarme e dal mare riemergono ossa
di Antonella Rubino
Zes, è partita la sfida di Messina
di Domenico Bertè
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online