Doc kills self in jail after attempted murder of child

Imperia, August 6 - A former province of Imperia doctor who has in jail for attempting to murder an eight-year-old boy has committed suicide, sources said on Monday. The 60-year-old former medic, Nadir Garibizzo, took his life by cutting an artery at La Spezia jail, the sources said. Garibizzo was behind bars for allegedly breaking into the home of his former lawyer and trying to stab her son. The attack was allegedly sparked by the woman quitting a civil suit by Garibizzo.