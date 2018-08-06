We'll reach agreement on big projects - Di Maio

Rome, August 6 - Deputy Premier and Labour and Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio said Monday that he was confident his 5-Star Movement (M5S) would reach an agreement with its government coalition partner, the League, over major public works. At the weekend fellow Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, the League leader, said he thinks the controversial TAV Lyon-Turin highspeed train link, the TAP gas pipeline project in southern Italy and other works should go ahead, saying you cannot always say NO when in government. But Minister for the South Barbara Lezzi, an M5S member, said it was a question of priorities, arguing it is not good having fancy big works if parts of the country do not have proper road and rail services. "I'm extremely confident the M5S and League will reach an agreement," Di Maio told RAI television. "Me and Salvini understand each other at once, the League has always been true to its word and the government is cohesive. "The M5S is not prejudiced against major works but it should be recalled that a country where citizens do not have buses, roads and metros in the outskirts of the cities is spending 10 billion to go from Turin to Lyon".