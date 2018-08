Never any question of scrapping Mancino law - Conte

(see related stories) Rome, August 3 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said Friday that there was no question of the government scrapping the anti-fascist Mancino law. "The abolition of the Mancino law is not in the government contract and it has never been the subject of discussion or debate between members of the government," Conte said on Facebook. "The legislative instruments that combat propaganda and the incitement to violence and any form of racial, ethnic or religious discrimination are indisputable".