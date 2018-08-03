Don't wink at Neofascism - Rome's Jewish Community

Rome

Rome, August 3 - Rome's Jewish community on Friday came out against the idea mooted by Family Minister Lorenzo Fontana of scrapping the anti-fascist Mancino law. In a statement Ruth Dureghello, the president of the community, said the Mancino law was a "necessary instrument to fight the regurgitations of Fascism and anti-Semitism". "If one accepts the position of minister of the republic of this country, one has to do so with awareness of history and of responsibility, avoiding quips and stupid provocations. "Eighty years after the (Fascist) Racial Laws, it would be good to combat discrimination instead of continuously winking at Neofascism".

