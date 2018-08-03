Rome

Fascists are in govt - PD on Mancino law proposal

Opposition says ready to defend anti-fascist legislation

Fascists are in govt - PD on Mancino law proposal

Rome, August 3 - The opposition centre-left Democratic Party (PD) said Friday that Family Minister Lorenzo Fontana's proposal to scrap the anti-fascist Mancino law showed the far-right leanings of the League-5-Star Movement government. "It's a government that is increasingly black," PD Senate whip Andrea Marcucci said via Twitter. "Now Family Minister Fontana is proposing abolishing the Mancino law that bans the apology of Fascism. "The serious thing is that it is not a question of a slightly odd minister getting sunstroke". PD President Matteo Orfini agreed. "(They have proposed scrapping the law) because fascists and racists like this," Orfini said. "Because racists and fascists are evidently part of this government". PD Senator Edoardo Patriarca said that party was ready to defend the Mancino "with its teeth". Roberto Speranza, a lawmaker for the leftwing LeU group, called on Fontana to resign.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Nomi eccellenti tra gli arrestati, ecco la fotogallery

Nomi eccellenti tra gli arrestati, ecco la fotogallery

Scoperto comitato d'affari a Messina, eseguite 13 ordinanze

"Comitato d'affari a Messina", eseguite 13 ordinanze di custodia

L’ascesa e la caduta della donna di Gravitelli

L’ascesa e la caduta della donna di Gravitelli

di Lucio D'Amico

Arresti a Messina, il video della Dia

Arresti a Messina, il video della Dia

Operazione "Terzo Livello", arrestata Emilia Barrile

Operazione "Terzo Livello", arrestata Emilia Barrile

di Rosario Pasciuto

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33