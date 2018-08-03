Fascists are in govt - PD on Mancino law proposal

Rome, August 3 - The opposition centre-left Democratic Party (PD) said Friday that Family Minister Lorenzo Fontana's proposal to scrap the anti-fascist Mancino law showed the far-right leanings of the League-5-Star Movement government. "It's a government that is increasingly black," PD Senate whip Andrea Marcucci said via Twitter. "Now Family Minister Fontana is proposing abolishing the Mancino law that bans the apology of Fascism. "The serious thing is that it is not a question of a slightly odd minister getting sunstroke". PD President Matteo Orfini agreed. "(They have proposed scrapping the law) because fascists and racists like this," Orfini said. "Because racists and fascists are evidently part of this government". PD Senator Edoardo Patriarca said that party was ready to defend the Mancino "with its teeth". Roberto Speranza, a lawmaker for the leftwing LeU group, called on Fontana to resign.