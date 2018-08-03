Rome

Athletics: Osakue will take part in European championships

Discus thrower suffered eye injury in egg attack

Athletics: Osakue will take part in European championships

Rome, August 3 - Italian athlete Daisy Osakue has got the all clear from doctors to take part in next week's European championships in Berlin after suffering an eye injury when assailants threw an egg in her face from a car, ANSA sources said on Friday. It was feared that the injury, which she suffered near Turin on the night between July 29 and 30, would rule the promising 22-year-old discus thrower out of the event. Carabinieri police said Thursday that they have tracked down three youths suspected of attacking Osakue. The three, residents of Vinovo, La Loggia and Moncalieri, have been reported to prosecutors for bodily harm and failure to provide assistance. The youths said the attack on the discus thrower, who was born in Italy to Nigerian parents, was a prank and was not motivated by racism. One of the youths is the son of local councillor for the centre-left Democratic Party (PD). The attack on Osakue was associated to a series of recent incidents of xenophobia in Italy. Osakue said she thought she was targeted because she is black. The opposition PD has linked these episodes to Interior Minister Matteo Salvini's tough talk on migrants. Salvini, who is also deputy premier and leader of the rightwing League party, has dismissed talk of a racism emergency in Italy as nonsense.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Nomi eccellenti tra gli arrestati, ecco la fotogallery

Nomi eccellenti tra gli arrestati, ecco la fotogallery

Scoperto comitato d'affari a Messina, eseguite 13 ordinanze

"Comitato d'affari a Messina", eseguite 13 ordinanze di custodia

L’ascesa e la caduta della donna di Gravitelli

L’ascesa e la caduta della donna di Gravitelli

di Lucio D'Amico

Arresti a Messina, il video della Dia

Arresti a Messina, il video della Dia

Operazione "Terzo Livello", arrestata Emilia Barrile

Operazione "Terzo Livello", arrestata Emilia Barrile

di Rosario Pasciuto

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33