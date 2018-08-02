Rome

Bongiorno OKs recruitment of 8,000 cops, firefighters

Minister signs decree

Rome, August 2 - Civil Service Minister Giulia Bongiorno on Thursday signed a decree for the recruitment of 7,975 new members of Italy's police forces and the fire brigade, ANSA sources said Thursday. The decree now needs to be signed by the economy ministry. The hires will be for the Carabinieri police (2,816), State police (2,091), penitentiary police (1,340), the finance police (1,116) and the fire brigade (612).

