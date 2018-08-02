Bongiorno OKs recruitment of 8,000 cops, firefighters

Rome
02/08/2018
Rome, August 2 - Civil Service Minister Giulia Bongiorno on Thursday signed a decree for the recruitment of 7,975 new members of Italy's police forces and the fire brigade, ANSA sources said Thursday. The decree now needs to be signed by the economy ministry. The hires will be for the Carabinieri police (2,816), State police (2,091), penitentiary police (1,340), the finance police (1,116) and the fire brigade (612).
Le altre notizie
di Fausto Cicciò
Risparmi record a 24,2 miliardi
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online