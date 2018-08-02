Gatti denies accusations, says astounded

Turin
02/08/2018
Turin, August 2 - Italian conductor Daniele Gatti denies "any type of accusation" his lawyer Alberto Borbon said Thursday after reports that Amsterdam's Concertgebouw Orchestra has sacked him for complaints of inappropriate behavior by women musicians. "The maestro says he is astounded and has given his lawyers a mandate to protect his reputation and take eventual action if this defamatory campaign should continue," Borbon said.
Le altre notizie
di Fausto Cicciò
Risparmi record a 24,2 miliardi
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online