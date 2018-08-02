Turin

Gatti denies accusations, says astounded

Conductor sacked by Amsterdam's Concertgebouw Orchestra

Gatti denies accusations, says astounded

Turin, August 2 - Italian conductor Daniele Gatti denies "any type of accusation" his lawyer Alberto Borbon said Thursday after reports that Amsterdam's Concertgebouw Orchestra has sacked him for complaints of inappropriate behavior by women musicians. "The maestro says he is astounded and has given his lawyers a mandate to protect his reputation and take eventual action if this defamatory campaign should continue," Borbon said.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Nomi eccellenti tra gli arrestati, ecco la fotogallery

Nomi eccellenti tra gli arrestati, ecco la fotogallery

Scoperto comitato d'affari a Messina, eseguite 13 ordinanze

"Comitato d'affari a Messina", eseguite 13 ordinanze di custodia

FI: Fico e M5s bocciano il reddito di cittadinanza

FI: Fico e M5s bocciano il reddito di cittadinanza

Messina, 43enne aade da un muretto e muore

Messina, 43enne cade
da un muretto e muore

Arresti a Messina, il video della Dia

Arresti a Messina, il video della Dia

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33