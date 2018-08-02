Rome

Toninelli rules out FS flotation (2)

'No chance' says transport minister

Rome, August 2 - Transport and Infrastructure Minister Danilo Toninelli on Thursday ruled out the possibility of a flotation of railway company FS on the stock exchange. "There is no longer any change of that happening," Toninelli, a member of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), said on the fringes of a Lower House hearing.

