Toninelli rules out FS flotation (2)

Rome
02/08/2018
Rome, August 2 - Transport and Infrastructure Minister Danilo Toninelli on Thursday ruled out the possibility of a flotation of railway company FS on the stock exchange. "There is no longer any change of that happening," Toninelli, a member of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), said on the fringes of a Lower House hearing.
