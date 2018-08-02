ENAC probing Blue Panorama,Ryanair,Volotea,Vueling

Rome

Rome, August 2 - Italian civil aviation authority ENAC said Thursday that it has opened an inquiry into Blue Panorama, Ryanair, Volotea and Vueling over problems with these airlines' service that have caused trouble for hundreds of passengers in the early part of the summer holiday season. It said the inquiry will ascertain whether service reduction are required for these companies.

