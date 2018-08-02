Gatti sacked by Amsterdam orchestra

Brussels
02/08/2018
Brussels, August 2 - Italian conductor Daniele Gatti has been sacked by Amsterdam's Concertgebouw Orchestra after he was accused of "inappropriate behavior" by several women musicians, local media reported on Thursday. Gatti had been at the centre of a recent report into alleged abuse by the Washington Post. Dutch media quoted an orchestra statement as saying: "after the WP article, several female musicians reported inappropriate behavior by Gatti" which "has led to irreparable damage between the orchestra and the conductor".
Le altre notizie
di Fausto Cicciò
Risparmi record a 24,2 miliardi
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online