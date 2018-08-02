Brussels

Gatti sacked by Amsterdam orchestra

Conductor accused of 'inappropriate behavior' by women musicians

Brussels, August 2 - Italian conductor Daniele Gatti has been sacked by Amsterdam's Concertgebouw Orchestra after he was accused of "inappropriate behavior" by several women musicians, local media reported on Thursday. Gatti had been at the centre of a recent report into alleged abuse by the Washington Post. Dutch media quoted an orchestra statement as saying: "after the WP article, several female musicians reported inappropriate behavior by Gatti" which "has led to irreparable damage between the orchestra and the conductor".

