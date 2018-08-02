Rome

Considering covering whole cost of nurseries-Di Maio

Labour minister says move could be in budget law

Considering covering whole cost of nurseries-Di Maio

Rome, August 2 - Labour and Industry Minister and Deputy Premier Luigi Di Maio said Thursday that the government was "considering a measure to totally cover the cost of nursery schools". He said the move was being contemplated "in view of the budget law" when asked in the Senate about measures to boost employment among women. "We are aware that Italy's position is among the last places in Europe regarding the rate of female employment, with a very significant gender gap and differential of 19% on average across the nation".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Nomi eccellenti tra gli arrestati, ecco la fotogallery

Nomi eccellenti tra gli arrestati, ecco la fotogallery

Scoperto comitato d'affari a Messina, eseguite 13 ordinanze

Scoperto comitato d'affari a Messina, eseguite 13 ordinanze

FI: Fico e M5s bocciano il reddito di cittadinanza

FI: Fico e M5s bocciano il reddito di cittadinanza

Messina, 43enne aade da un muretto e muore

Messina, 43enne cade
da un muretto e muore

'Ndrangheta: smantellata la cosca Libri, 14 arresti

'Ndrangheta: smantellata la cosca Libri, 14 arresti

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33