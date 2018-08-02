Great War submarine found one century after sinking

Rome
02/08/2018
Rome, August 2 - A World War I Italian submarine, the Guglielmotti, has been found over a century after it was sunk. The submarine was sunk on March 20, 2017, with 14 crew members aboard. The wreck was found at a depth of 400 metres near the Tuscan island of Capraia by a Navy minesweeper involved in exercises in the area.
