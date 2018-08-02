Heatwaves claimed 24,000 lives in 10 years - report

Rome, August 2 - The heat waves that hit Italy between 2005 and 2006 led to 23,880 deaths in 23 cities, according to an analysis conducted by the Lazio Health System's Department of Epidemiology and presented by environmental association Legambiente on Thursday. It said that 7,700 deaths since 2000 in Rome alone were attributable to heat waves. Legambiente has launched a special 'observatory' on the effects of climate change in Italian cities (cittaclima.it).