Rome

Heatwaves claimed 24,000 lives in 10 years - report

Study presented by Legambiente

Heatwaves claimed 24,000 lives in 10 years - report

Rome, August 2 - The heat waves that hit Italy between 2005 and 2006 led to 23,880 deaths in 23 cities, according to an analysis conducted by the Lazio Health System's Department of Epidemiology and presented by environmental association Legambiente on Thursday. It said that 7,700 deaths since 2000 in Rome alone were attributable to heat waves. Legambiente has launched a special 'observatory' on the effects of climate change in Italian cities (cittaclima.it).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Nomi eccellenti tra gli arrestati, ecco la fotogallery

Nomi eccellenti tra gli arrestati, ecco la fotogallery

Scoperto comitato d'affari a Messina, eseguite 13 ordinanze

Scoperto comitato d'affari a Messina, eseguite 13 ordinanze

FI: Fico e M5s bocciano il reddito di cittadinanza

FI: Fico e M5s bocciano il reddito di cittadinanza

Messina, 43enne aade da un muretto e muore

Messina, 43enne cade
da un muretto e muore

'Ndrangheta: smantellata la cosca Libri, 14 arresti

'Ndrangheta: smantellata la cosca Libri, 14 arresti

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33