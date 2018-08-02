Vatican City

Pope: Catechism revised, death penalty 'inadmissible'

Francis writes to bishops about change

Pope: Catechism revised, death penalty 'inadmissible'

Vatican City, August 2 - The Vatican said Thursday that Pope Francis has written to bishops about a change to the Catechism of the Catholic Church regarding the death penalty. It said that while the death penalty was long considered an appropriate response to certain crimes, there is an increasing awareness that the dignity of the person is not lost even after the commission of very serious crimes. As a result, it said that Church now teaches that "the death penalty is inadmissible because it is an attack on the inviolability and dignity of the person", adding the Church works for its abolition worldwide.

