Idle migrants end up drug dealing - Genoa prosecutor

Cozzi comments on bust that saw 13 people arrested

Idle migrants end up drug dealing - Genoa prosecutor

Genoa, August 2 - Genoa Prosecutor Francesco Cozzi said Thursday that he thinks asylum seekers that are not kept busy by their reception centres often end up dealing drugs. Cozzi was commenting after an anti-drugs operation in the city that saw 13 alleged pushers arrested, including six asylum seekers. "We have noticed that asylum seekers who are linked to centres that do not engage them in activities have the propensity to deal," Cozzi said. "There are good centres and others without programmes. "Activity is the best deterrent against crime".

