Heat wave reaches peak, torrential rain in Alps

Rome, July 31 - The heat wave Italy is enduring is peaking on Thursday, with 18 cities on the health ministry's maximum, level three alert. The north and centre of the country are worst-hit. The cities on red alert are Bolzano, Bologna, Brescia, Campobasso, Florence, Frosinone, Genoa, Latina, Milan, Perugia, Pescara, Rieti, Rome, Turin, Trieste, Venice, Verona and Viterbo. Farmers' association Coldiretti said that the stress of the heat is affecting animals, with cows producing 15% less milk and egg output down between 5% and 10%, depending on the area. A bridge over a stream in the Alpine town of Cortina d'Ampezzo, meanwhile, collapsed during torrential rain overnight. The storm flooded several homes and customers from one restaurant had to be evacuated by firefighters. The Dolomites State highway 48 reopened early on Thursday after debris caused by the rain was cleared.