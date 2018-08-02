Spread soars to 250 points

Rome
02/08/2018
Rome, August 2 - The spread between Italy's 10-year BTP bond and the German Bund leaped up the 250-basis-points mark on Thursday, the highest level since mid June. The yield on the BTP went back up to 3%. The spread had opened at 230 points on Thursday. The rise appears to be linked to a climate of risk aversion on the markets ahead of Italy's budget decisions.
