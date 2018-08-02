ArcelorMittal's ILVA proposal OK - mayors

Rome

Rome, August 2 - Taranto Mayor Rinaldo Melucci and other interested first citizens said Thursday that they were satisfied with ArcelorMittal's plan to take over ILVA and its troubled steel plant in the southern city. Last week Labor and Industry minister Luigi di Maio said that the ArcelorMittal revised plan was still not good enough in terms of guarantees for the environment and jobs. ArcelorMittal got the OK for a takeover of ILVA, which is in the hands of government-appointed administrators after being at the centre of environmental scandal linked to high cancer rates in the Taranto area, under the previous centre-left government. Melucci and the other mayors affected by the ILVA crisis said that they considered ArcelorMittal's proposal to be "an economically and technically possible scenario, a balance with the needs of the community that has never been seen before, given that ILVA has been in Taranto for over 50 years".

