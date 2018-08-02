Milan

Two babies die of whooping cough in Bergamo

Mothers reportedly were not vaccinated against disease

Two babies die of whooping cough in Bergamo

Milan, August 2 - Two babies born within weeks of each other in May and June died in the neonatal intensive care department of Bergamo's Papa XXIII after contracting whooping cough, the L'Eco di Bergamo reported on Thursday. The local daily reported that neither of the mothers, one an Italian national, the other from Romania, were vaccinated against the disease and both had suffered from it.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Nomi eccellenti tra gli arrestati, ecco la fotogallery

Nomi eccellenti tra gli arrestati, ecco la fotogallery

Scoperto comitato d'affari a Messina, eseguite 13 ordinanze

Scoperto comitato d'affari a Messina, eseguite 13 ordinanze

FI: Fico e M5s bocciano il reddito di cittadinanza

FI: Fico e M5s bocciano il reddito di cittadinanza

Messina, 43enne aade da un muretto e muore

Messina, 43enne cade
da un muretto e muore

'Ndrangheta: smantellata la cosca Libri, 14 arresti

'Ndrangheta: smantellata la cosca Libri, 14 arresti

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33