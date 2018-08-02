Two babies die of whooping cough in Bergamo

Milan
02/08/2018
Milan, August 2 - Two babies born within weeks of each other in May and June died in the neonatal intensive care department of Bergamo's Papa XXIII after contracting whooping cough, the L'Eco di Bergamo reported on Thursday. The local daily reported that neither of the mothers, one an Italian national, the other from Romania, were vaccinated against the disease and both had suffered from it.
