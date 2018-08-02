Messina

Messina 'business committee' busted in anti-mafia op

Numerous arrests, assets worth millions seized

Messina, August 2 - The Messina DIA anti-mafia unit on Thursday executed arrest warrants for local politicians, businessman and criminals over an alleged illegal 'committee' to manage public business in the Sicilian city. Companies and properties worth many millions of euros were also seized as part of the operation. Ten of the suspects were put under house arrest and one person was taken to jail. The former president of the Messina city assembly, Emilia Barrile, is among the people under investigation.

