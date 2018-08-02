Two men electrocuted near Rome

Rome, August 2 - Two men were electrocuted in Velletri, near Rome, late on Wednesday, sources said on Thursday. According to an initial reconstruction by Carabinieri police, a 48-year-old Albanian construction worker was struck by an electrical charge, possibly from street lighting, after putting up scaffolding outside his home. The other victim was a 56-year-old neighbour, a Rome native, who tried to help him.