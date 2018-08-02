Italian businessman killed in Venezuela

Caracas, August 2 - An Italian businessman was killed during an attempted kidnapping in Venezuela on Wednesday, local media reported Thursday. Elio José Simonelli Datellis, 45, was reportedly killed in a shootout between kidnappers and police in Maracay, in the State of Aragua. Datellis was reportedly taken captive while travelling on a street near to a car-repair garage he owned. But the gang was tracked down by the police, who opened fire. All five kidnappers were reportedly killed along with Datellis, who was hit in the stomach.