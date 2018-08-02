Nocera Inferiore (Salerno)

Universiade: CONI chief calls for end to polemics

Nocera Inferiore (Salerno), August 2 - The head of the Italian National Olympic Committee CONI, Giovanni Malago', had stressed that there is no longer any doubt that the 2019 Summer Universiade will be held in Naples but added that the polemics surrounding them must stop. He was speaking last week at the inauguration of sports facilities in Nocera Inferiore (Salerno). "The organization," the top-ranked official of Italian sports said, "is moving forward. There have been many difficulties but the time has come to roll up our sleeves and work hard. That's all. It will be a race against time and maybe a few things will not be completed. But we are certain that the basic structure of the Universiade is solid, and especially that the funds have been confirmed." Then, in discussing the most recent political issues that have affected the event, Malagò said that "today we have stepped down one level on the operations center, from the national level to the regional and municipal ones. We are thinking however, above all, about the sport. The funds are there and they must be used. This is the only thing that has not been put into question. The bidding and the competitions must go forward since it is necessary, even without taking the Universiade into account, that several facilities in Naples and Campania be fixed. This is an opportunity that this area absolutely cannot allow itself to waste."

