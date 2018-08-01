Universiade: work begins on San Paolo sports track

Naples, August 1 - Works began last week for the renovation of the sports track at Naples San Paolo stadium ahead of the 2019 Summer Universiade. The works will cost about 1.233 million euros. ''We are beginning from San Paolo, a symbolic place for Neapolitan sports,'' municipal sports councillor Ciro Borriello said, ''and we will give a strong signal that the Universiade will be held in Naples and Campania''. The works will be on the sports track as well as the changing rooms and other facilities connected to track and field events. ''With today,'' Borriello added, ''we are able to say that works for the Universiade have begun, a very important event for the city, the region and the country.'' In San Paolo, next to the representative of the De Magistris town council were also the director of the office overseeing the 2019 Universiade works, Gerarda Vaccaro, the company entrusted with the works and the heads of the groups involved in planning and directing the works.