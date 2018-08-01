Soccer:Deal to take Higuain,Caldara to Milan,Bonucci to Juve

Milan

Argentine forward to join Milan on loan

Milan, August 1 - Juventus and AC Milan have reached an agreement that will see Gonzalo Higuain and Mattia Caldara joining Milan and Italy defender Leonardo Bonucci moving back to the Turin giants, sources said on Wednesday. Argentina forward Higuain will join Milan in a loan deal costing 18 million euros, with the seven-time European champions having the right to make the move permanent by taking the payment up to 36 million, the sources said. Bonucci and Caldara, both of whom have an estimated transfer-market value of around 40 million euros, will be swapped, according to the sources.

