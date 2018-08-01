Rome

TAV cost three times more on Italian side - Toninelli

Rome, August 1 - Transport and Infrastructure Minister Danilo Toninelli on Wednesday complained about the high cost of the TAV high-speed rail link between Lyon and Turin, adding that the government was considering all options, including halting the project. "Do you know how much one kilometre of the TAV costs? 60 million euros in Italy, compared to 20 million in France," said Toninelli, a senior member of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S). "Who has taken the 40-million difference?". Piedmont's centre-left Governor Sergio Chiamparino hit back with irony. "I find today's statements about the TAV to be nauseating," Chiamparino said. "We are not faced with the construction of a village roundabout, but an important European public work. "So the minister should make the methods of his (ongoing) cost-benefit analysis transparent, which at the moment it is not, and commit himself to presenting the results as soon as possible, by autumn at the latest". Paolo Foietta, the government commissioner for the TAV, said he did not agree with Toninelli. "Scientific analysis, not prejudiced analysis, is done using all the data and processing carried out, including those produced during these years of hard work by the government commission and its technical structure," Foietta said. "Limiting analysis to material provided by opponents to the work and limited by the 'friends of the party' does not seem to me to be the correct institutional approach".

