Exhibition on ancient Stabia at Pompeii Antiquarium

Naples superintendent wants Reggia Quisisana as research center

Exhibition on ancient Stabia at Pompeii Antiquarium

(ANSAmed) - POMPEI (NAPLES), JULY 31 - An exhibition that runs from Tuesday until January 31 will seek to showcase the ancient Stabia in an important archaeological context. The show, 'In Search of Stabia', will be open to visitors of the Pompeii Antiquarium. The ribbon cutting by director general of the Pompeii archaeological park of Pompeii, Massimo Osanna, was accompanied by the announcement of an imminent concession for usage of the Reggia di Quisisana to the superintendent's office to set up a museum for the Stabiae and a research center on the area that, Osanna said, ''is considered to be of great interest''. ''This show brings to light a place that was for too long forgotten. That of the Stabian antiquarium,'' Osanna said, ''which was a glorious place in the 1970s for the extraordinary materials that it contained. It was later closed due to problems with the safety of the building.'' After the ''Pompeii emergency'', Osanna said that the time has come for a new phase that will focus on ''lesser archaeological sites'', although Stabia is not considered among these ''lesser'' ones. The exhibition 'In Search of Stabia' ''is divided into two areas. One shows the funds of the necropolises of Madonna delle Grazie and the other those of the sanctuaries in privately held locations. The material is from the pre-Roman era, Osanna said, noting that in that period Campania was ''a world of wide open to the world and intercultural contacts'', with the inhabitants ''open to Etruscan communities and Greek cities - a world made up of mobility, migration, contacts and culture''. (ANSAmed).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

'Ndrangheta: smantellata la cosca Libri, 14 arresti

'Ndrangheta: smantellata la cosca Libri, 14 arresti

FI: Fico e M5s bocciano il reddito di cittadinanza

FI: Fico e M5s bocciano il reddito di cittadinanza

Messina, 43enne aade da un muretto e muore

Messina, 43enne cade
da un muretto e muore

Auto su pedoni, 4 feriti, grave una ragazza

Auto su pedoni, 4 feriti, grave una ragazza

di Emanuele Cammaroto

"I blitz? Voglio far funzionare gli uffici comunali"

"I blitz? Voglio far funzionare gli uffici comunali"

di Domenico Bertè

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33