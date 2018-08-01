Rome

'They're going to kill me' - missing Italian

Sandrini disappeared in Turkey in 2016

Rome, August 1 - Alessandro Sandrini, an Italian who went missing in Turkey in October 2016, has said they he fears his captors will kill him soon in a new video. "They have given me the chance to communicate for the last time," Sandrini said in the video released on Tuesday by The SITE intelligence group that monitors online jihadism. "I ask Italy to help me, to wrap up this situation quickly. "I've been in prison for two years and I can't stand it any more. "They have said that they are fed up, that they will kill me if things are not resolved soon. "I can't see a future. I don't know what to think... today is July 19, 2018".

