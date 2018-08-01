Rome

CONI backs Cortina-Milan-Turin bid for 2026 Olympics

Executive backs Malagò proposal, Milan says no to 'governance'

Rome, August 1 - The national executive of Italian Olympic Committee CONI on Wednesday unanimously voted to approve a joint bid to host the 2026 Winter Olympics by Milan, Turin and Cortina. It will be up to CONI's national council to make the bid official later on Wednesday. CONI Giovanni Malagò on Tuesday announced that he would propose a joint bid by the northern Italian cities instead of picking one of the three that had expressed in interest in being host city. Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala has said the northern city is not interested in being involved in the governance for a bid to host the 2026 Winter Olympics after failing to get to nod to be Italy's candidate city on its own. In a letter to Malagò, Sala added, however, that Milan would still be willing to host Olympic events. "Dear Giovanni, with regret I see that, in the decision for the bid for the 2026 Games, political reasons are prevailing over sporting and regional ones," the letter read. "Out of spirit of service to the country, Milan confirms its willingness, wherever requested, only to be a venue for races or events as, given the current conditions, it does not deem its participation in the governance of 2026 to be practicable".

