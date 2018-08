10 km traffic jam after truck hits car, catches fire

Bergamo, August 1 - A 10-km traffic jam formed on the A4 motorway in northern Italy on Wednesday due to a big crash involving a truck and a car. The lorry is said to have crashed through a guardrail near to Capriate San Gervasio, in the province of Bergamo, and hit a car as it went into traffic moving in the opposite direction before catching fire. Four people were said to be injured, including a 13-year-old girl. None of them are said to be seriously injury.