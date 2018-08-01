Rome

Italian wins 'Maths Nobel' - the Fields Medal

'Huge joy' says Alessio Figalli

Italian wins 'Maths Nobel' - the Fields Medal

Rome, August 1 - Italy's Alessio Figalli has been awarded the Fields Medal, which is the world's top award for mathematics and is considered a sort of Nobel Prize for the discipline. "This prize gives me so much joy," Figalli told ANSA after the announcement at the International Congress of Mathematicians (ICM) in Rio de Janeiro. "It is such a big thing that I'm struggling to believe that I have received it". Born in Rome 34 years ago, Figalli studied at Pisa's Scuola Normale and he has been a lecturer at Zurich Polytechnic since 2016. He is the second Italian to win the prize and the first in 44 years. "It is a great stimulus for the future," Figalli said. "It will motivate me to work in my research fields to try to produce studies of a very high level".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

'Ndrangheta: smantellata la cosca Libri, 14 arresti

'Ndrangheta: smantellata la cosca Libri, 14 arresti

FI: Fico e M5s bocciano il reddito di cittadinanza

FI: Fico e M5s bocciano il reddito di cittadinanza

Messina, 43enne aade da un muretto e muore

Messina, 43enne cade
da un muretto e muore

Auto su pedoni, 4 feriti, grave una ragazza

Auto su pedoni, 4 feriti, grave una ragazza

di Emanuele Cammaroto

"I blitz? Voglio far funzionare gli uffici comunali"

"I blitz? Voglio far funzionare gli uffici comunali"

di Domenico Bertè

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33