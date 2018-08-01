Milano Marittima

Salvini says still backs Foa for RAI presidency

Milano Marittima, August 1 - Interior Minister and Deputy Premier Matteo Salvini said Wednesday that he continued to back the government's pick to be RAI president, Marcello Foa, after the State broadcaster's parliamentary oversight committee failed to approve the nomination. "Marcello Foa has quite rightly said that any decision now goes back to the shareholder (the State)," Salvini said. "He was proposed by the economy minister, by the government. "The opinion that I will give will be to absolutely confirm again our confidence in Marcello Foa and finally go back to work to offer information to everyone and for everyone, something that the RAI has not always provided over the last few years". On Wednesday only 23 of members RAI's oversight commission voted on Foa's nomination - 22 in favour and one abstention - short of the quorum of 27. The opposition Democratic Party (PD) and Forza Italia did not vote for Foa. The PD has blasted the choice, picking up on outspoken comments Foa has made in the past, including statements expressing Euroskeptic positions and criticism of President Sergio Mattarella.

